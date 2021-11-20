The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Update

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 14th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hershey by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,395 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hershey by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Hershey by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $179.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. Hershey has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.77.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

