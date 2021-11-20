The Sandbox Price Hits $4.40 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $3.93 billion and $1.77 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00007415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.60 or 0.00314494 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.32 or 0.00656164 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

