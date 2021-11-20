The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $332.25 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $340.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.17. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

