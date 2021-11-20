The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.00. 16,736,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,948,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $140.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

