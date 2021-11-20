The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $27.42 on Friday. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.