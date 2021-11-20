Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.13.

Several research firms recently commented on THO. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of THO stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.10. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

