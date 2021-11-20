Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $24,100.82 and $217,942.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.21 or 0.00375334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

