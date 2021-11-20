Threadgill Financial LLC Buys New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $279.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $140.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

