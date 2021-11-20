Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $8.61 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,000. Amazon.com accounts for 7.1% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 42.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $97,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 410.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 42,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,252,654. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,402.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,397.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

