Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $623,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Five Below by 211.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 31.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.95.

FIVE opened at $215.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.89. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

