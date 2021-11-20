Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. CoStar Group makes up 1.0% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.18, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.99. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

