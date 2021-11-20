ThreeFold Market Cap Reaches $4.00 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $63,757.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069607 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.00205891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071763 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.