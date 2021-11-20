Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of United Natural Foods worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $16,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 443,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 113.4% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 198,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

