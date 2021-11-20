Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.31% of Cowen worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the second quarter worth about $1,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cowen during the second quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of COWN opened at $37.93 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.