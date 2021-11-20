Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 16,092 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PVH were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 12.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PVH by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in PVH by 188.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $116.99 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

