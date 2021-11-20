Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 70,382 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 316.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.45% of HomeStreet worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HMST shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HMST stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

