Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.70.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CASY opened at $194.07 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.58 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.77%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

