Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,960 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $103,015,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,440 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after buying an additional 833,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $19,677,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of HPP opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,666.39%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

