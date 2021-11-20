Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Belden worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Belden by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after acquiring an additional 263,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Belden by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 33,052 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Belden by 103,794.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 70,497 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

BDC opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.38. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

