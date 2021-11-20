Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Markel were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,241.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,266.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,238.63. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

