Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 198,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 98,890 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 130,278 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 159,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE:GHY opened at $15.46 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.