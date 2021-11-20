Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,620 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.24% of Redwood Trust worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

