Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.22 Million Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 784,479 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of MFA Financial worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in MFA Financial by 91,491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 98,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 98,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,029,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after buying an additional 562,163 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,552,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 371,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 231,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.66. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.