Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.36 Million Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

ISD stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

