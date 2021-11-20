Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,596. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $207.77 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

