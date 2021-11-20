Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.50 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,429 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

