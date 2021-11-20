Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.69 Million Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,669 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of SL Green Realty worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.