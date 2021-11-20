Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,343,000 after purchasing an additional 431,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after buying an additional 200,016 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LXP opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LXP. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

