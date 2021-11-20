Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.80 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,824,506 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 101.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 320.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

