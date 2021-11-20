Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,506 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE WWW opened at $33.35 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,309 shares of company stock worth $1,153,736 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.