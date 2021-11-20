Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,539 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.50% of Gladstone Land worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 87,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth $26,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $963.35 million, a P/E ratio of -80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.60. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAND. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.