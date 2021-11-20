Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,099,618 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAC stock opened at $167.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 2.37. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average of $159.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

