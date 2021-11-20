Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $727.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $337.83 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $688.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

