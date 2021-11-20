Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 14,304 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $149,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,596. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.29 and a 200-day moving average of $186.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.