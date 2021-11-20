Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,046 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.