Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $2,261,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000.

PBW opened at $90.84 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $70.39 and a 52 week high of $138.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35.

