Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after buying an additional 210,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,688,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,266,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI opened at $92.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.69. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

