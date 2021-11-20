Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 802,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,728,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,272 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Truist lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

REGI opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

