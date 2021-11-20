Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,765 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Neogen worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.