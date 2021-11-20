Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,960 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,092,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,634,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $103,015,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 165,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE HPP opened at $26.81 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -446.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.