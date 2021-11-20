Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Motors were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

