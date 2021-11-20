Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Motors were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05. The company has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

