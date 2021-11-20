Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,405 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.46% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

GPMT stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

