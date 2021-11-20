Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,726 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $255,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.58 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.17. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.77%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.70.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.