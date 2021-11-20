Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 15,036 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,036 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 199.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,049,000 after purchasing an additional 250,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,239,000 after purchasing an additional 211,545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $114.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.14 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.

In related news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

