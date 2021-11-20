Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 171,277 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 171,277 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of Centennial Resource Development worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $77,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,240 shares of company stock worth $1,381,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDEV. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.64 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

