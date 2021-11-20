Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 19,607 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,607 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Adient worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 68.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.
opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.
