Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 223 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,804,000 after purchasing an additional 81,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $727.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $688.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $337.83 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Stephens upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

