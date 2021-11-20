Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,784 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,641 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.05.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

