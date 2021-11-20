Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 40,597 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.34% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

NYSE BHE opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 76.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.